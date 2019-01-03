Pippa Middleton’s Bikini Beach Date Included These Classic White Shoes

Pippa Middleton is living her best life right now. The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister was pictured today enjoying a Caribbean vacation in St. Barts — a reprieve from chilly England.

Joining her husband, James Matthews, Middleton made her way to the beach in sensible sneakers for navigating from the smooth sand to the grassy, rocky landscape where they took a short hike.

The 35-year-old British author-slash-socialite, who recently welcomed 11-week-old son Arthur, showed off her post-baby body in a white bikini that had black trim.

After swimming with her husband, Middleton looked comfy in a pair of mid-top white kicks and a tunic that was detailed with blue embroidery. Completing the look was a straw purse adorned with “live life,” blue pom poms, dark sunglasses and a fedora.

In December the chic couple made another stylish appearance together at the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Concert at St. Luke’s Church in London. For the occasion, Middleton had on a dark red coat with dark tights and a pair of navy suede pumps.

