Shades of Pink Are Trending on the People’s Choice Award Red Carpet

A flood of stylish stars looked pretty in pink tonight at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

The celebrity guests deemed pink the color of choice for the 45th annual ceremony. Co-hosts of “The Real” posed for the camera in color-coordinated ensembles done in the hue. Jennie Mai wear a patent pink-nude minidress featuring asymmetrical sleeves, accessorizing with a white ring and dangling earrings. For footwear, the TV personality wore a pair of trendy PVC shoes, a favorite of many stars, with a gold sole and high stiletto heel.

Co-hosts of “The Real” at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Loni Love dazzled in a sparkling pink dress. The look was complete with a belt that was tied in a bow at the front. She matched the ensemble with a pair of light pink pumps that featured chunky kitten heels.

Tamara Mowry-Housley wore a light pink dress with feather detailing and a sheer neckline. The actress paired the look with silver peep-toe heel.

KJ Apa at The People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa sported a salmon pink suit on top of a neutral-toned purple shirt. He matched the stylish outfit with a pair of light gray suede boots on a brown sole.

Erin Lim at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Erin Lim arrived in head-to-toe pink. The TV personality matched a sparkly bright pink dress with dangling sequins. The dress was lined down the side with cutouts that were closed together with bows. She completed the outfit in a pair of open-toe stilettos.

Giuliana Rancic at The People’s Choice Awards CREDIT: Shutterstock

E! veteran Giuliana Rancic went for a darker toned pink look. The journalist wore a velvet floor-length dress with long sleeves and a slit down the side. She switched up the color scheme for her footwear in a pair of shiny silver sandals on a thick high heel.

Kelsea Ballerini wears spring 2020 RaisaVanessa dress with Giuseppe Zanotti ’s harmony sandals. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini wore a pink, organza flower-embellished crop top with a draped miniskirt from Raisavanessa’s spring 2020 collection. Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals, featuring three straps on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel completed the look. The shoes come in several colors and retail for $845.

See more stars on the People’s Choice Awards 2019 red carpet.