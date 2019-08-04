Pink Performs Acrobat Tricks in Sequin Jumpsuit and Matching Glitter Boots

Pink was in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday for the final European leg of her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour. The singer, who is known for performing acrobatic tricks in her concerts, continued to wow audiences as she hung off of ceiling fixtures and sang upside down. For these stunts, Pink wore a skin-tight black sequined jumpsuit with a halter neckline and matching glittery high-heel boots. Her harness was attached to her waist as she flung off everywhere and sang to the crowd.

Pink performing in a glitter jumpsuit and matching boots in Stockholm. CREDIT: IBL/Shutterstock

She performed a range of high-energy tunes along with her famous ballads — while sticking to her glittery, functional costume. The boots look as though they’re part of the jumpsuit but they are in fact separate.

Pink performing in Stockholm. CREDIT: IBL/Shutterstock

After the show, Pink uploaded a photo on Instagram still wearing the jumpsuit and boots, as well as the harness. She was posing next to Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit, who went to see Pink perform.

The songstress has an affinity for platforms, and has performed in them many times over the years. In 2017, for example, she wore sky-high platform boots while performing at the Festival D’ete De Quebec in 2017.

Want More?

Pink Responds to Critics With Adorable Instagram Shoe Shot

These Are the Most Stylish 2019 Grammy Awards Nominees

Gigi Hadid Goes Futuristic in Sequins & Pants That Melt Into Her Boots at Met Gala 2019