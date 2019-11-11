Pink’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Wears Punk-Style Combat Boots on the People’s Choice Award Red Carpet

Pink and Carey Hart made the People’s Choice Awards a family affair tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., on the red carpet.

(L-R): Pink and Carey Hart with their children Willow Sage and Jameson Moon at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The couple arrived to the star-studded event with family in tow. Their daughter, Willow Sage, sported a cute and colorful maxi dress that featured pink and red ruffles on the seams. She accessorized her dress with a unicorn plush doll around her neck. On her feet, the 8-year-old fashionista wore a pair of black studded combat boots with silver detailing on the toe.

Her brother Jameson Moon smiled for the camera in a classic black suit complete with a textured white shirt and bowtie. For footwear, the 2-year old was on-trend in a pair of black low-top sneakers with a gum outsole.

Pink at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp at People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp, 15, wore a trendy Fendi suit with the label’s signature logo running down the sleeve of the blazer and collar of the shirt. He complemented the suit with a pair of shiny sneakers in a gray, black and white colorway.

Caleb McLaughlin at People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caleb McLaughlin, 18, sported a unique ’80s-style matching leather set. The Pyer Moss ensemble featured a red trim that accented the sky blue and black color scheme. He accessorized the outfit with a pair of Western styled black boots with a partially pointed toe.

Want More?

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Monochrome in Asymmetrical Sandals at ‘Stranger Things’ Event

Jason Momoa’s Pink Suit and Louboutin Boots Show What Masculine Dressing Can Look Like in 2019

Amal Clooney Pops in a Pink Top With a Black Kimono Jacket, Miniskirt & Suede Boots