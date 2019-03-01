Pharrell Teases His New Collaboration With Chanel and Adidas

Pharrell Williams at the Life is Beautiful Music Festival in Las Vegas, Sept. 22, 2018.

Pharrell Williams gave viewers a sneak peek of his latest collaboration with Chanel in the upcoming issue of GQ France.

As the latest star to grace the cover, Williams rocked multiple looks, including sunglasses, sweatshirts and two low-top tennis sneakers from the Chanel collection. In addition to teaming up with the French fashion house, he also sported two unreleased sneakers by Adidas at the shoot.

The shoes are decked out with doodles on the upper and Chanel’s signature double-C insignia on the left toe.

There’s also a look at a pair of Adidas Solar Hu sneakers featuring the heart-shaped “Human Made” branding on the forefoot. But this isn’t to be confused with the “Human Race” branding that has been featured on previous Pharrell x Adidas collabs. The brand Human Made is a clothing line owned by Pharrell’s business partner and longtime friend Nigo.

Williams has quite a history with both brands. He dropped a collab with the two for fall 2017. He also has a unique relationship with Chanel. The singer told FN he learned about the luxury fashion brand through listening to Notorious B.I.G. rap about the bags.

Williams claims to have worn the brand way before the unisex trend caught on, as well. “One day, I had the audacity to buy a belt even though I knew it was a woman’s brand, and other things that would fit me, like a couple of sweaters that felt like they were unisex,” he told FN.

He also paid tribute to the late and legendary creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, who died last week, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

The photo shoot is the only glimpse we have of this collab with Chanel and Adidas so far. For now, you can take a look at the collab via GQ France‘s YouTube channel.