Pete Davidson Makes Runway Debut for Alexander Wang

Comedian. Actor. Runway model?

Pete Davidson made a surprise debut on the catwalk in New York yesterday at Alexander Wang’s Collection One show for spring ’20.

The “Saturday Night Live” actor joined runway veterans aplenty at the brand’s show in Rockefeller Center plaza. Known for his off-kilter jokes and lanky good looks, Davidson wowed the crowd in a white tank top (perfect for displaying his full sleeves of tattoos), two-tone leather-denim hybrid pants and shiny black lace-up shoes. The trendy look was accented by a logoed beanie.

Pete Davidson makes runway debut at Alexander Wang Collection One show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

It was a typically playful — and just slightly rebellious — gesture from Wang. The brand shared a backstage shot of its eponymous designer with the comedian. With Davidson’s sheepish smile and sly point toward Wang, it’s clear that he got a kick out of the world’s collective reply to his runway debut.

Meanwhile, the designer hired two of the most famous supermodels in the world for last night’s show: Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber.

Both girls wore all-white looks. Jenner turned heads in an oversized white leather jacket with capri pants, a logoed corset belt and white boots with perforated logoing.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Gerber closed the show in the teensiest off-the-shoulder minidress, flaunting long legs just like mom Cindy Crawford’s. Her shoes were the same as Jenner’s.

Kaia Gerber CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

