Pete Davidson Took Kate Beckinsale to a Rangers Game Wearing These Trendy $300 White Sneakers

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale cozy up at Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale made a public appearance last night as they stepped out to catch a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Sunday.

The pair, who have been rumored to be dating following the “SNL” comedian’s highly-publicized split from Ariana Grande last fall, were snapped walking hand-in-hand outside MSG and looking very cozy as they watched the hockey match.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale head to a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. CREDIT: Splash

Davidson wore a sky-blue henley top over a pink shirt paired with $1,284 black Amiri MX1 distressed bandana detail slim fit jeans and crisp white Common Projects Achilles Low sneakers, which retail for $333. The 25-year-old Staten Island-native accessorized with a $390 black Balenciaga logo baseball cap, a white chainlink necklace and black shades.

Pete Davidson wearing a black Balenciaga hat, a blue henley shirt with distressed bandana jeans and Common Projects sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old British actress looked chic in a black wrap coat featuring a chunky belt, which she wore over a red, white and blue striped top with black skinny jeans and black suede platform stiletto boots. Beckinsale, who currently stars in Amazon’s “The Widow,” also toted a black leather shoulder bag and donned black sunglasses like her date.

