How to Watch the 2019 People’s Choice Awards

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards are Sunday, Nov. 10 — and the stars are expected to come out in style for the annual event.

Viewers can expect a fun-filled show, with fierce red carpet looks and awards to be doled out in more than 40 categories. For the second straight year, the show will be broadcast on E! — below, we fill you in on all the details related to the night.

Where Can the Red Carpet Be Viewed?

For traditional television viewers, Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will be co-hosting E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in for interviews with stars as well as to see the night’s best-dressed looks.

Those who have cut the cord can view red carpet coverage via social media. Justin Sylvester, Wells Adams and Tanya Rad are co-hosting a Twitter livestream from the red carpet starting at 6:45 p.m. ET at @enews.

How Can the Live Show Be Watched?

The event is being held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, but those unable to snag an invite can watch all the action on E!. Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the awards show itself starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Who Is the Host?

There will be no host for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, similar to the 2019 Emmy Awards, which went host-free.

Who Is Nominated?

There are 43 categories on the night, which means many boldface names are among the nominees. A-listers up for awards include Millie Bobby Brown, Zac Efron, Kylie Jenner, the Jonas Brothers and many more.

Who Will Win?

Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Aniston and Pink have already been announced as winners on the night. Stefani will accept the Fashion Icon Award; Aniston will receive the People’s Icon Award and Pink will nab the People’s Champion Award.

