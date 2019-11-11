Storm Reid, Giuliana Rancic + More Red Carpet Arrivals at People’s Choice Awards 2019

The 45th annual People’s Choice Awards are taking place tonight from Santa Monica, Calif., honoring the best in the best of pop culture this year.

Airing on E!, the red carpet couldn’t start without network star Giuliana Rancic; the TV personality wore a soft velvet pink dress with a high-leg slit and padded shoulders. On her feet, she sported a set of silver metallic strappy sandals.

Giuliana Rancic at the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid took the red carpet in a mind-boggling blue mini dress from Iris Van Herpen. Her shoe of choice to match the patterned look was a pair of $395 black double-strap heels from Sophia Webster. Reid’s HBO co-star and on-air sister Zendaya is nominated tonight for Choice Drama TV Star.

Storm Reid at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Hosts of talk show “The Real” — Jeannie Mai, Tamara Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton — arrived together in color-coordinated looks.

While Mai chose a blush one-shoulder dress with pointed-toe PVC heels, Mowry-Housley had on a feathered pale pink dress with a large yellow bow and a pair of sky-high platform metallic sandals. Love added to the pink shades in a glittering pink long-sleeve look with nude pointed-toe pumps as Houghton continued the yellow motif wearing a strapless patterned dress with double-strap silver sandals.

(L-R): Jeannie Mai, Tamara Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

Want more?

How to Watch the 2019 People’s Choice Awards