Penelope Disick Does the Western Boot Trend With Help From Her Toddler Cousin Chicago West

Penelope Disick grows more and more stylish every day thanks to some help from her on-trend mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Last night, Kourtney shared a sweet snap of 7-year-old Penelope holding her 1-year-old cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter. In the image, Penelope is wearing a loose gray knee-length spaghetti strap dress paired with a set of white cowboy boots with a pointed toe.

Chicago also looked adorable in a long-sleeve cream dress and a pair of baby pink ballet flats. Kourtney captioned the post: “heart explosion.”

Though Kim didn’t comment on the post yet, Khloe Kardashian shared her love for her nieces by commenting “Explodes” with a few heart-eye emojis.

Penelope joins the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani, Hailey Baldwin and more who have stepped out this fall doing their takes on the western-style boot trend.

Gigi Hadid steps out wearing an ombré pantsuit and Fendi Western boots in New York, Oct. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani in head-to-toe Philipp Plein in the brand’s edgy version of cowgirl boots in New York on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin wears Golden Goose’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the evolution of western boots and cowgirl style throughout the years.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Daughter Penelope in Nike Air Force 1s

Little Penelope Disick Wears $355 Gucci Flats on Vacation in Italy Kourtney Kardashian Takes Penelope Shopping in a Slip Dress and Barely-There Thong Sandals