Penelope Disick Does the Western Boot Trend With Help From Her Toddler Cousin Chicago West

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Penelope Disick grows more and more stylish every day thanks to some help from her on-trend mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Last night, Kourtney shared a sweet snap of 7-year-old Penelope holding her 1-year-old cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter. In the image, Penelope is wearing a loose gray knee-length spaghetti strap dress paired with a set of white cowboy boots with a pointed toe.

Chicago also looked adorable in a long-sleeve cream dress and a pair of baby pink ballet flats. Kourtney captioned the post: “heart explosion.”

heart explosion

Though Kim didn’t comment on the post yet, Khloe Kardashian shared her love for her nieces by commenting “Explodes” with a few heart-eye emojis.

Penelope joins the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani, Hailey Baldwin and more who have stepped out this fall doing their takes on the western-style boot trend.

Gigi Hadid, celebrity style, new york city, ombre pantsuit, sunglasses, blonde hair, mini bag, western boots, fendi shoes, celebrity style
Gigi Hadid steps out wearing an ombré pantsuit and Fendi Western boots in New York, Oct. 19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani, philipp plein, plaid skirt, red outfit, tartan shirt, fishnet tights, western boots, cowgirl boots, wears a plaid ensemble with a white cowboy boots while arrives back at her hotel in NYCPictured: Gwen StefaniRef: SPL5117637 230919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gwen Stefani in head-to-toe Philipp Plein in the brand’s edgy version of cowgirl boots in New York on Sept. 23.
CREDIT: Splash News
justin bieber, hailey bieber
Hailey Baldwin wears Golden Goose’s cowboy boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the evolution of western boots and cowgirl style throughout the years.

