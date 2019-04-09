The Internet Has a Lot to Say About Penelope Disick’s Nearly $400 Slingback Gucci Loafers

Kourtney Kardashian (center), daughter Penelope Disick (L) and niece North West are spotted out in New York.

What else could one expect of Penelope Disick?

Like mother Kourtney Kardashian, the 6-year-old has a penchant for fashion-forward ensembles — and that fact was no more evident than in her back-to-school appearance.

In an Instagram post shared by aunt Kim Kardashian, Disick was photographed alongside the two Kardashian sisters and cousin North West. Completing her uniform — a collared navy shirt with a blue and white plaid skirt — was a pair of Gucci’s Princetown leather slingback loafers, which retail at an astonishing $365.

The shoes — which feature a gold-tone buckle on a black leather base and an elastic strap for a secure fit — also come in adult sizes. The latter version is better known for its slip-on style and costs an even more eye-popping $695.

A number of social media users shared their thoughts on Disick’s footwear of choice. “The fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school has me shook,” wrote user chris_love_24, while another user @pennychung added, “omg is P wearing little Gucci loafers haha so cute.” User @k.harv11 said, “can we just discuss Penelope off to school in her Gucci mules. Help.”

However, some of those comments were more critical, including user @chanahagege, who sarcastically wrote, “I also wore my Gucci mules to primary school.”

In contrast, 5-year-old West teamed her matching uniform with more budget-friendly Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. The classic high-top iteration has a white canvas body, lace-up style and a rubber sole — at a cool price of $40.

Unlike their daughters, Kim and Kourtney opted for more casual looks. (After all, the children deserved to be the center of attention on their first day back to school.)

While they both wore skintight black leggings, Kim chose a loose-fitting gray sweater and husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers. Kourtney, on the other hand, opted for a pair of black sneakers with standout black and white laces.

“Spring break is over,” Kim wrote in the caption. Welcome back, kids.

