Oops — Paula Abdul Hits Julianne Hough in the Neck With Flying Hat at Billboard Music Awards

Paula Abdul sent her hat flying and Julianne Hough was the casualty.

During a performance of her many hits today in Las Vegas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Abdul accidentally struck Hough when she threw the topper in her direction, landing on the “Dancing With the Stars” judge’s neck.

The flubbed dance move didn’t go unnoticed by Abdul, whose face tensed up before Hough looked at the camera and laughed it off.

Still, the show must go on. Abdul showed off her legendary quick feet throughout the venue, first making her way through the crowd, onto the stage and then on a raised platform. Her outfit included a black bodysuit, fishnets and metallic pumps that had straps across the midfoot and ankle.

Paula Abdul performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Abdul is promoting her upcoming Las Vegas residency, “Forever Your Girl,” which begins in August at the Flamingo hotel and casino.

Ahead of her performance, Abdul waked the red carpet in a white suit dress with silver fringe embellishments and a pair of silver Christian Louboutin pumps.

Paula Abdul at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hough arrived on the carpet in a head-turning ensemble that included an embellished silver jacket left open to reveal a bralette and short-shorts. Completing the outfit was a pair of nude patent Christian Louboutin pumps detailed with PVC trims and crystals throughout.

Paula Abdul wears Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough wears Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift performed her new single “Me!” with Brendon Urie, while BTS rocked the stage singing “Boy With Luv” alongside Halsey.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the show for the second year in a row and also performed, and Mariah Carey was honored with the Icon Award.

