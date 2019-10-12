This Iconic ‘Crazy’ Country Star’s Trick for Breaking in Heels Is Revealed at Variety’s Power of Women 2019

Variety hosted its annual Power of Women luncheon today in Los Angeles to honor a group of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women; these women also know a thing or two about style and shoes.

Jessie Mueller attended the event wearing a striped midi dress with nude thin-strap sandals. Mueller stars in the upcoming film “Patsy & Loretta” which tells the story of the deep friendship between music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

Jessie Mueller stars as Loretta Lynn in Lifetime’s “Patsy & Loretta” at Variety’s Power of Women 2019 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mueller, who plays Lynn, told FN a preview about a scene in the film where Patsy teaches Loretta how to walk in heels and even shares the secret trick that the country singer used to break in her own pumps.

“Patsy told her to put on socks to stretch out the shoes even with pumps on,” the actress explained. “Learning to walk in heels is a right of passage that many women go through. We begrudgingly keep it up as we go on; they sure look pretty but they don’t feel good.” The biopic airs on Oct. 19 on Lifetime.

Joining Mueller at the event were honorees making an impact in philanthropy, including Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden.

Larson wore a red leather set over a short sleeve turtleneck top. She had on a set of classic pointed-toe black pumps.

Brie Larson at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When asked which powerful woman’s shoes would she want to walk in, Larson told FN: “Grace Jones. I would want to be in her shoes, major swagger.”

