Patricia Clarkson Had 35 Shoes to Choose From for the 2019 Golden Globes

A front-runner at tonight’s 2019 Golden Globes is Patricia Clarkson. The actress is nominated for her role in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” in the Supporting Actress in a Series category, and her red carpet style didn’t disappoint.

The 59-year-old went couture for her big night, wearing a Georges Chakra orange ombré ensemble. The flowing chiffon embellished dress hid her Giuseppe Zanotti heels, which — are save to say — exceptionally tall.

Stylist Victor Blanco told FN ahead of the show, “For the shoes, she wanted something comfortable and high. She loves Zanotti, so I asked the brand for different styles that would match exactly what we wanted. I think we found it.” He added, “Shoes are essential for bringing a look together, but we didn’t want to take anything away from the gown, which is a stunner. We opted for a satin blush sandal.”

Patricia Clarkson wearing a Georges Chakra gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels to the 2019 Golden GLobes. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Clarkson had 35 shoes to choose from, according to Blanco, who said the actress tends to favor higher heels.

“The event is only a couple of hours so I believe in glamour above all else,” he added, noting that Clarkson needed eight looks for this awards season, so they tried on 20.

