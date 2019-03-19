Paris Jackson Gives Off Rock Star Vibes With Boyfriend in Matching All-Black Outfits at ‘The Dirt’ Premiere

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn at the premiere of "The Dirt."

Paris Jackson gave off rock star vibes at the premiere of Netflix’s “The Dirt” in L.A. Monday night.

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who has been making headlines recently with the release of HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary, hit the red carpet with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. The pair wore matching all-black looks for the appearance.

Paris Jackson wearing a studded leather jacket with black jeans and chunky black boots featuring red laces. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 20-year-old model wore a black leather biker jacket featuring a studded design over a black top with matching jeans and chunky black leather boots with red laces. Glenn coordinated with his girlfriend in a leather jacket worn over a black tee with ripped black jeans and black leather boots.

Paris Jackson hits the red carpet wearing all-black with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Thorne stepped out for the premiere with her boyfriend, Mod Sun. The former Disney starlet donned a LBD by The 2nd Skin Co. with pointy black pumps featuring the word “punk” emblazoned across the toe.

Bella Thorne wearing a LBD dress by The 2nd Skin Co. and stiletto pumps with boyfriend Mod Sun. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, who stars in the film along with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, hit the red carpet wearing a black suit with a T-shirt and classic white sneakers with hot-pink socks. Shades and some jewelry completed his look for the premiere.

Pete Davidson wearing a suit with a T-shirt and white sneakers with bright pink socks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

