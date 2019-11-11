Paris Jackson and More Celebrate the Launch of Alice + Olivia’s New Artsy, Graphic Collection

Alice + Olivia joined up with FriendsWithYou, a Los Angeles-based creative duo that specializes in immersive installations, for an interactive event celebrating the brands’ collaboration on Thursday.

Paris Jackson attended the event that is part of A+O creative director Stacey Bendet’s Art Collective series. For the occasion, Jackson wore a patterned black, red and white top that retails for $395 with a set of bright red flared pants.

On her feet, the model wore a pair of pointed-toe black suede heeled booties.

The new collection features artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval’s signature smiling cloud design on knitwear, skirts, accessories and footwear.

Also in attendance at the opening event was Caitlin Jenner, who went with a black and white ensemble completed with a rainbow clutch from the capsule that retails for $550; her footwear was a pair of heeled black suede pumps.

Joining Jackson and Jenner were actresses Taryn Manning and Eris Baker. Manning, who starred in “Orange Is The New Black,” popped in a lavender blazer and peep-toe leather heels while Baker, star of “This Is Us,” shined in a glittering zebra-inspired look with striped rainbow booties.

The collection is available at Aliceandolivia.com

