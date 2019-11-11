Sign up for our newsletter today!

Paris Jackson and More Celebrate the Launch of Alice + Olivia’s New Artsy, Graphic Collection

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
alice and olivia, alice, olivia, paris jackson, red pants, friendswithyou, LA
Paris Jackson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Alice + Olivia joined up with FriendsWithYou, a Los Angeles-based creative duo that specializes in immersive installations, for an interactive event celebrating the brands’ collaboration on Thursday.

Paris Jackson attended the event that is part of A+O creative director Stacey Bendet’s Art Collective series. For the occasion, Jackson wore a patterned black, red and white top that retails for $395 with a set of bright red flared pants.

alice and olivia, alice, olivia, paris jackson, red pants, friendswithyou, LA
Paris Jackson at the Alice + Olivia x FriendsWithYou Launch Party in Los Angeles, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
alice and olivia, alice, olivia, paris jackson, red pants, friendswithyou, LA, boots
A closer look at Paris Jackson’s boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

On her feet, the model wore a pair of pointed-toe black suede heeled booties.

The new collection features artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval’s signature smiling cloud design on knitwear, skirts, accessories and footwear.

Also in attendance at the opening event was Caitlin Jenner, who went with a black and white ensemble completed with a rainbow clutch from the capsule that retails for $550; her footwear was a pair of heeled black suede pumps.

alice and olivia, alice, olivia, caitlin jenner, black pants, friendswithyou, LA
Caitlin Jenner at the Alice + Olivia x FriendsWithYou Launch Party in Los Angeles, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Joining Jackson and Jenner were actresses Taryn Manning and Eris Baker. Manning, who starred in “Orange Is The New Black,” popped in a lavender blazer and peep-toe leather heels while Baker, star of “This Is Us,” shined in a glittering zebra-inspired look with striped rainbow booties.

taryn manning, alice and olivia
Taryn Manning at the Alice + Olivia x FriendsWithYou Launch Party in Los Angeles, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet
eris baker, alice + olivia
Eris Baker at the Alice + Olivia x FriendsWithYou Launch Party in Los Angeles, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

The collection is available at Aliceandolivia.com 

Want more?

Paris Jackson Gives Off Rock Star Vibes With Boyfriend in Matching All-Black Outfits at ‘The Dirt’ Premiere

Paris Jackson’s Ready for Spring in Bikini Halter Top and Sandals at H&M PartyAlice + Olivia Pays Homage to Artist Keith Haring With a Whimsical Collection

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad