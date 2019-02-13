Paris Hilton and Lil’ Kim Sparkle on the Runway at The Blonds’ Fall ’19 Show

Paris Hilton walking at The Blonds fall '19 show at NYFW.

Paris Hilton had a busy day yesterday. After sitting front-row to take in Philipp Plein’s and Oscar de la Renta’s collections, the heiress hit the catwalk at The Blonds’ fall ’19 show along with Lil’ Kim.

No stranger to modeling, the former “Simple Life” star worked the runway wearing a silvery crystal fringe bodysuit and a pair of crystal-embellished ankle booties to match. The 37-year-old socialite-turned-designer also showed off a chunky necklace reading the label’s name and several sparkly oversized rings.

Paris Hilton on the catwalk at The Blonds’ fall ’19 runway show. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 4-foot-11 rapper strutted her stuff on the catwalk modeling a plunging black and gold fringe one-piece. A pair of sky-high black booties that appeared to be attached to her bodysuit gave the 43-year-old some added height. Bold earrings, dramatic makeup and blond hair pulled things together.

Paris Hilton’s brother Barron and his wife, Tessa, both sat in the front row to support her. Former NFL star Victor Cruz and E.J. Johnson were also on hand to view the show.

(L-R): Carmen Carrera, Victor Cruz, Barron Hilton II, Tessa Hilton, EJ Johnson and Desmond Napoles sitting front-row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

