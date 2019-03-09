Paris Hilton Rocks Pigtails and Patent Leather Bodysuit During Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls Show

Following her New York Fashion Week runway appearance last month, Paris Hilton strutted her stuff once again for the Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Show in Los Angeles on Thursday.

With her famous chihuahua in tow, the socialite-turned-actress channeled a punk-rock “Blossom” in a black and pink tiered frock, patent leather bodysuit and strappy black stiletto sandals. Her look was completed with dark eyeliner and contrasting girlish pigtails — an homage to the collection’s empowering ethos.

Paris Hilton walks the runway during Christian Cowan x PowerPuff Girls Runway show. CREDIT: Getty Images for Christian Cowan

Debuting on International Women’s Day, the collection embodies the action-packed, female-centric spirit of the Cartoon Network show (who continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary), all while showcasing the diverse group of women chosen to model it. Cowan’s signature sequins and feathers are featured throughout the designs, along with Preciosa crystals. The silhouettes vary from structured glittered sets to a colorful feathered mini dress for looks meant to truly pack a punch.

A model walks the runway during Christian Cowan x PowerPuff Girls Runway Show. CREDIT: Getty Images for Christian Cowan

“‘The Powerpuff Girls’ have always been part of a broader pop cultural celebration around ‘girl power,'” SVP of Marketing and Partnerships at Cartoon Network Jill King said in a statement. “Christian’s take on the many complex aspects of femininity, along with his originality and fearlessness as a creator, makes this a perfect collaboration to bring the message of empowering girls and women of all ages to life.”

Cowan also dressed a range of other front row celebrity guests, including Heidi Klum, Tinashe and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Heidi Klum sits front row at the Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show. CREDIT: Broadimag/Shutterstock

