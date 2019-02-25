Women’s Pants Are Having a Major Moment at the Oscars

The Oscars red carpet is underway — and already a major trend is emerging.

While gowns often dominate at awards shows, many women are stepping out in pants with chic shoes to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Melissa McCarthy, who’s nominated for Best Actress (“Can You Ever Forgive Me”), stepped out in a black and white column jumpsuit and black sandals. The “Mike & Molly” star wore her hair in a sleek updo and accessorized with a glittery choker.

Melissa McCarthy in a black and white jumpsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elsie Fisher — the “Eighth Grade” star who has been turning heads with her pantsuit style through awards season — made a chic statement in a black Thom Browne suit. The teenager accessorized with shiny black low-heeled boots and a striped bucket bag.

Elsie FIsher suited up in Thom Browne. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Awkwafina proved that pants on the red carpet can still be very feminine. The rapper hit the red carpet in a glittery pale purple pantsuit by Dsquared2. She rocked platforms underneath for a fun disco-inspired look.

Akwafina in a DSquared2 suit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack was Amy Poehler. The “Parks & Recreation” alum turned heads in a black Alberta Ferretti suit, wearing a ruffled black blouse underneath.

Amy Poehler in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Menswear-inspired looks have been a theme on red carpets throughout awards season, with many female guests at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 also choosing pants. Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross were among those to partake in the trend at that awards ceremony.

