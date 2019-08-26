Latin Music Superstar Ozuna’s Most Stylish Looks

Ozuna’s star is on the rise — both because of his music and his fashion sensibility.

Thanks to buzzy music collaborations (“Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Cardi B), the entertainer is gaining ever-more traction outside his home of Puerto Rico. He’s sure to pick up more fans after the MTV VMAs today, at which he’ll perform. “Taki Taki” is also nominated for Best Dance Video.

When it comes to fashion, Ozuna favors streetwear-inspired apparel and sneakers, also mixing in suits with a little bit of extra edge.

A staple at the Latin Billboard Awards, Ozuna tends to hit the red carpet in sleek slippers or Chelsea boots. He elevates his suit style beyond the basic black thanks to sparkles or fun patterns.

Ozuna wearing black slippers with a sparkly gray coat the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Ahutterstock

In terms of sneaker style, the “Baila Baila Baila” singer is a fan of Versace’s Chain Reaction shoe. He’s teamed the shoes with edgy streetwear looks for performances onstage.

Ozuna wearing a Moschino look with Versace sneakers at the Premios Juventud Awards in Miami on July 22, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While accessories like tinted shades and blinged-out chains have punctuated some of Ozuna’s ensembles, he’s also not afraid to keep things simple. The Puerto Rican has proved that jeans and a T-shirt, paired with a cool pair of boots, can look plenty cool, too.

Ozuna wearing a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and black boots in Puerto Rico in December 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Tune in to the MTV VMAs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

