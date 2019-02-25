Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Are the Worst-Dress Celebs at the Oscars, According to You

By Charlie Carballo
91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 24 Feb 2019
Lady Gaga
Brie Larson
Angela Bassett
Emma Stone
The 2019 Oscars on Sunday attracted megawatt stars wearing their finest attire in L.A. — some in chic and classic styles, and others who decided to take risks.

Of course, Twitter erupted with comments on both the Oscar snubs as well as the fashion fails.

Sarah Paulson, oscars red carpet
Sarah Paulson
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson embraced pink, which was one of the trending colors of the big night. Still, her overall look missed the mark for some observers. “That’s all around ugly. Bad dress, bad color (too harsh), really bad hair,” snipped costumer @delle59.

@alyssejacobs added, “Looks like Sarah Paulson also went shopping at the big, ugly pink dress store for this year’s #Oscars.”

2019-oscars-shoe-winners-glenn-close-giuseppe-zanotti
Glenn Close in custom Carolina Herrera with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Betty platform sandal on foot underneath.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Glenn Close was in the running for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “The Wife” and looked the part in a gold gown, but she went home empty handed as Olivia Colman snapped up the gold statue for “The Favourite.”

One viewer thought Close made a bad choice. “Noooo, she made that dress made for her! She said it very clearly!!! Great actress but please!!! she is old , rich and as most old and rich …she wanted what she wanted and they did it for her ! UGLY DRESS,” tweeted @luta4621.

Olivia Colman, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Prada, Custom
Olivia Colman wears Prada.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Speaking of Colman, the Best Actress winner got a tongue-in-cheek review of her Prada gown.

“olivia colman’s dress was very uglyfine! its miuccia prada’s bailiwick & a perfect look to win in. the impossible, glimmering gazar sleeves that work into a bow & then just dragged on senselessly in the back i LOVED,” quipped @tired_ugly_.

Maya Rudolph, pink oscars dress
Maya Rudolph
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“SNL” alum Maya Rudolph always brings the laughs, but her outfit on the red carpet inspired giggles for the wrong reason. “Laughing at that pink dress my goodness somebody tell her it’s ugly,” tweeted @maggimay45.

@nolongerasleep added: “@MayaRudolph YOUR DRESS IS SO UGLY….DID EVERYONE GO TO A BRIDESMAID GOWN STORE….??????? HOLY CRAP…”

kacey Musgraves, Giambattista Valli, jimmy choo, red carpet, oscars
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Songbird Kacey Musgraves looked like a princess in a pink Giambattista Valli gown, but one observer compared it to a loofah.

“Who wore it better?,” @jgro_1 tweeted, adding an image of a loofah alongside Musgraves.

See the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars.

