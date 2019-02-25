J-Lo, Lady Gaga and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

The Oscars is one of the biggest awards shows on the calendar — which means the red carpet style at the annual event never fails to impress.

Amid a sea of stylish celebrities at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre tonight, Lady Gaga commanded attention in an Old Hollywood-inspired look.

The “Shallow” singer sported a black Alexander McQueen gown with exaggeratedly wide hips and a full skirt. But the real showstopper was a 128-carat diamond — a Tiffany & Co. sparkler last worn by Audrey Hepburn — that she wore around her neck.

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewels. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a disco-ball inspired Tom Ford gown. The “On the Floor” hitmaker teamed the glittery gown with Jimmy Choo Max heels.

Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves was another chic attendee, rocking a pink tiered Giambattista Valli confection with a silver bow at the waist. Like J-Lo, the country songstress went with Jimmy Choo footwear.

Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also stepping out in style was Regina King, who won an Oscar tonight in the Best Supporting Actress category. The star stunned in a leggy white gown by Oscar de la Renta and white-hot Louboutin pumps.

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Billy Porter won by breaking gender convention in a custom-made velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more best-dressed stars at the 2019 Oscars.

