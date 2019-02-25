Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo, Lady Gaga and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Best-Dressed
Lady Gaga
Brie Larson
Angela Bassett
Emma Stone
View Gallery 22 Images

The Oscars is one of the biggest awards shows on the calendar — which means the red carpet style at the annual event never fails to impress.

Amid a sea of stylish celebrities at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre tonight, Lady Gaga commanded attention in an Old Hollywood-inspired look.

The “Shallow” singer sported a black Alexander McQueen gown with exaggeratedly wide hips and a full skirt. But the real showstopper was a 128-carat diamond — a Tiffany & Co. sparkler last worn by Audrey Hepburn — that she wore around her neck.

Lady Gaga, alexander mcqueen, oscars, red carpet, black gown, gloves, tiffany & co jewels, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a disco-ball inspired Tom Ford gown. The “On the Floor” hitmaker teamed the glittery gown with Jimmy Choo Max heels.

Jennifer Lopez, tom ford, jimmy choo, red carpet, oscars, academy awards 2019
Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves was another chic attendee, rocking a pink tiered Giambattista Valli confection with a silver bow at the waist. Like J-Lo, the country songstress went with Jimmy Choo footwear.

kacey Musgraves, Giambattista Valli, jimmy choo, red carpet, oscars
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also stepping out in style was Regina King, who won an Oscar tonight in the Best Supporting Actress category. The star stunned in a leggy white gown by Oscar de la Renta and white-hot Louboutin pumps.

Regina King, oscar de la renta, christian louboutin, red carpet, academy awards 2019
Regina King in Oscar de la Renta.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Billy Porter won by breaking gender convention in a custom-made velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.

Billy Porter, christian siriano, red carpet, celebrity style, gown, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Billy Porter in Christian Siriano.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more best-dressed stars at the 2019 Oscars.

Want more?

Billy Porter Wears a Tuxedo Gown & More Gender Nonconformist Outfits Lead the Best-Dressed Men at the Oscars

Emma Stone Shines in Louis Vuitton and Metallic Heels at the 2019 Oscars

Emilia Clarke, Ashley Graham & More Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2019 Oscars

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad