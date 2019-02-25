J-Lo, Lady Gaga and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

The Oscars is one of the biggest awards shows on the calendar — which means the red carpet style at the annual event never fails to impress.
Amid a sea of stylish celebrities at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre tonight, Lady Gaga commanded attention in an Old Hollywood-inspired look.
The “Shallow” singer sported a black Alexander McQueen gown with exaggeratedly wide hips and a full skirt. But the real showstopper was a 128-carat diamond — a Tiffany & Co. sparkler last worn by Audrey Hepburn — that she wore around her neck.
Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a disco-ball inspired Tom Ford gown. The “On the Floor” hitmaker teamed the glittery gown with Jimmy Choo Max heels.
Kacey Musgraves was another chic attendee, rocking a pink tiered Giambattista Valli confection with a silver bow at the waist. Like J-Lo, the country songstress went with Jimmy Choo footwear.
Also stepping out in style was Regina King, who won an Oscar tonight in the Best Supporting Actress category. The star stunned in a leggy white gown by Oscar de la Renta and white-hot Louboutin pumps.
On the men’s end, Billy Porter won by breaking gender convention in a custom-made velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.
Click through the gallery to see more best-dressed stars at the 2019 Oscars.
Want more?
Billy Porter Wears a Tuxedo Gown & More Gender Nonconformist Outfits Lead the Best-Dressed Men at the Oscars
Emma Stone Shines in Louis Vuitton and Metallic Heels at the 2019 Oscars
Emilia Clarke, Ashley Graham & More Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2019 Oscars