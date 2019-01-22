The 10 Most Stylish 2019 Oscar Nominees

The full list of 2019 Oscar nominees is out.
There were some surprises on the list: Bradley Cooper, while nominated for his acting and screenwriting in “A Star Is Born,” didn’t receive a Best Director nod, and “Black Panther” made history as the first superhero movie ever to be up for Best Picture.
While the winners are to be determined (the 2019 Academy Awards will take place Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET), one thing’s for certain: Many of the nominees have a keen sense of style.
Leading the pack is Lady Gaga — who’s already wowed with her awards season style. From her head-turning periwinkle Valentino gown at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 to her plunging tuxedo gown at the National Board of Review Awards Gala two days later, Gaga is one to watch.
Fans should also keep an eye out for Emma Stone, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Having reached a deal with Louis Vuitton, Stone is almost certain to step out in one of the brand’s chic gowns at the awards show.
On the men’s end, Rami Malek, the frontrunner for Best Actor, dares to move past basic tuxedos, choosing suits with patterns or colors that pop. “Green Book” star Mahershala Ali never fails to impress with his tailored suits, adding a bit of interest with his accessories.
See the full list of nominees below:
BEST PICTURE
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Adam Driver, “BlackKKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Capernaum”
“Cold War”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence.”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Free Solo”
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
“Minding the Gap”
“Of Fathers and Sons”
“RBG”
ORIGINAL SONG
“All The Stars” — “Black Panther”
“I’ll Fight” — “RBG”
“Shallow” — “A Star Is Born
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — “Mary Poppins Returns”
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” — “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“First Reformed”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“The Favourite”
“Vice”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Black Panther”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Roma”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Cold War”
“The Favourite”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
COSTUME DESIGN
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“The Favourite”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
SOUND EDITING
“A Quiet Place”
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“Roma”
SOUND MIXING
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“Animal Behaviour”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”
“Skin”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Christopher Robin”
“First Man”
“Ready Player One”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
FILM EDITING
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Green Book”
“The Favourite”
“Vice”
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Border”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
“Vice”