The 10 Most Stylish 2019 Oscar Nominees

The full list of 2019 Oscar nominees is out.

There were some surprises on the list: Bradley Cooper, while nominated for his acting and screenwriting in “A Star Is Born,” didn’t receive a Best Director nod, and “Black Panther” made history as the first superhero movie ever to be up for Best Picture.

While the winners are to be determined (the 2019 Academy Awards will take place Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET), one thing’s for certain: Many of the nominees have a keen sense of style.

Leading the pack is Lady Gaga — who’s already wowed with her awards season style. From her head-turning periwinkle Valentino gown at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 to her plunging tuxedo gown at the National Board of Review Awards Gala two days later, Gaga is one to watch.

Fans should also keep an eye out for Emma Stone, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Having reached a deal with Louis Vuitton, Stone is almost certain to step out in one of the brand’s chic gowns at the awards show.

On the men’s end, Rami Malek, the frontrunner for Best Actor, dares to move past basic tuxedos, choosing suits with patterns or colors that pop. “Green Book” star Mahershala Ali never fails to impress with his tailored suits, adding a bit of interest with his accessories.

BEST PICTURE