Oprah Poses With Fans in Paris Rocking These Beloved Stella McCartney Platforms

Oprah Winfrey showed her support for Stella McCartney at Paris Fashion Week today. After sitting front row at the designer’s fall ’19 show, the legendary talk show host was spotted posing for photos with excited fans while rocking McCartney’s hugely-popular platform oxfords.

The “A Wrinkle in Time” actress was photographed outside of her hotel wearing a gray sweater featuring a red and white striped trim underneath a chunky navy wrap sweater. The 65-year-old completed her look with black skinny jeans, a black Stella McCartney chain shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Oprah Winfrey posing with fans outside of her hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

The British designer’s beloved Elyse platform oxfords come with a vegan faux leather upper, a 3-inch double-layer wedge heel, a platform wooden midsole and a lace-up front. The bold style, which comes in a variety of other colorways, retails for $840.

Oprah Winfrey wearing faux leather Stella McCartney Elyse platform oxfords. CREDIT: Splash

While Oprah is a huge celeb and attends many events, it’s rare for her to make an appearance at fashion week. Winfrey was on hand to support McCartney’s “There She Grows” social media campaign, which aims to help protect the Leuser Ecosystem, an area of tropical rain forest in Sumatra, Indonesia. The initiative asks people to dedicate a tree to someone they love.

“I’m going to plant an oak because I already have hundreds of oaks in my yard. I’m a tree person,” she told WWD. “They represent the stability of life, the stillness of life, so I’m going to do one in honor of my mother.”

