Oprah Winfrey was the star of the show at Stella McCartney’s fall ’19 presentation at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Monday. The talk show host sat in the front row next to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful as well as Janelle Monáe and Karlie Kloss. Other guests included Lewis Hamilton, “Game of Thrones” starlet Maisie Williams, Alexa Chung and model Doutzen Kroes.

Winfrey wore a chic navy look for the occasion, dressing in a custom turtleneck sweater dress featuring a black knotted belt with a matching coat overtop and a cozy scarf to keep warm. For shoes, she chose a pair of pointed black leather booties that showed off her ankle.

Oprah Winfrey leaving the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 65-year-old accessorized with a black leather Stella McCartney chain strap shoulder bag, sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry. After the show, Winfrey posed with the celebrated British designer, who made her custom taffeta gown for the August cover of Vogue backstage.

Oprah Winfrey wearing a navy coat and scarf with black leather ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

McCartney did something unique today in that she asked show attendees to dedicate a tree to a loved one as a part of her collab with Canopy to raise funds to protect the Leuser Ecosystem in Sumatra. When asked about it, Winfrey told WWD: “I’m going to plant an oak because I already have hundreds of oaks in my yard. I’m a tree person.”

