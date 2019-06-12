Olivia Wilde Looks Effortlessly Chic in $2,000 Cape & Pointy Booties at Max Mara Women In Film Event

The 2019 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future party brought a slew of famous names to the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles last night.

Olivia Wilde — who is making waves with her directorial debut, “Booksmart” — turned up for the event wearing a Max Mara Cady cape, which comes with a price tag of $2,050. The 35-year-old actress styled the long black double-breasted design, featuring tonal silk satin lapels, with a white shirt, skinny black pants and pointy black patent booties. She completed her look with an assortment of layered necklaces and rings.

Olivia Wilde wearing black patent leather booties at the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Storm Reid showed off a pretty peach dress boasting a shimmery gold polka dot print paired with sparkly silver ankle-strap sandals. The “A Wrinkle in Time” star added subtle earrings and a bracelet to her ensemble.

Storm Reid wearing a peach dress featuring a shimmery gold polka dot print with sparkly silver ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, January Jones looked chic modeling an oversized olive-toned double-breasted suit from Max Mara with pointy nude pumps and a brown leather crocodile bag.

January Jones wearing an oversized olive double-breasted suit from Max Mara. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Skai Jackson, 17, popped on the carpet in a bright yellow sweater teamed with matching trousers and shimmery gold pumps with a pointy silhouette.

Skai Jackson wearing a bright yellow look complete with shiny yellow-gold pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

