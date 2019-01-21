See How Olivia Munn Styles Her White Boots

Olivia Munn was captured making a stylish appearance at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, Calif., last night where she was the guest on Tig Notaro’s new talk show “Tell Me Everything.”

The “X-Men” franchise actress showed off a casual yet chic look, sporting a black, gray and olive cropped sweater with light-washed distressed boot-cut jeans and a pair of creamy off-white leather boots featuring a classic pointy-toed silhouette.

Olivia Munn spotted leaving Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles Sunday night. CREDIT: Splash

The 38-year-old former “Daily Show” correspondent further accessorized her low-key ensemble with a small black tote bag and a selection of jewelry.

A close-up look at Olivia Munn wearing a pair of pointy-toed off white leather booties. CREDIT: Splash

Munn took to Instagram last night to promote the live show, sharing a snap of herself behind-the-scenes with the comedian. “First ever Tig Notaro Tell Me Everything talk show at @largolosangeles went as expected,” she captioned the post.

