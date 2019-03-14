See Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade’s Style From the Streets to the Red Carpet

Instagram influencer and YouTuber Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, has been making headlines for her mother’s association with an alleged college admissions bribery scandal that was revealed on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who started college at the University of Southern California last September, isn’t exactly your typical freshman student. Olivia Jade has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, 1.3 million IG followers, her own app and has had various endorsement deals ranging from Amazon to Sephora.

And her shoe game is just as enviable.

Late last month, the social media influencer attended a fundraiser for women’s cancer research in Los Angeles with her mom and 20-year-old sister, Bella Giannulli, who also attends USC. She wore striped metallic strapless high-low dress from John Paul Ataker’s fall ’19 collection paired with slinky black sandals for the occasion. A pair of dangling earrings and a shimmery blue clutch completed her look.

Olivia Jade (L) wearing a John Paul Ataker fall ’19 dress and black sandals with mom Lori Loughlin and sister Bella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During another outing in February at Delilah’s Nightclub in West Hollywood, Olivia Jade rocked the no-pants trend, sporting just a cozy-looking cream sweater with pointy beige sock boots featuring a chunky wooden block heel.

Olivia Jade wearing a cozy oversized sweater with pointy beige sock boots outside of Delilah Nightclub. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Going without pants again, the influencer showed off her legs in a tan turtleneck sweater with a chainlink belt during a stroll in L.A. last December. She styled her look with Balenciaga’s hugely-popular Triple S sneakers in black and red.

Olivia Jade out in L.A. in December wearing a tan sweater with Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

