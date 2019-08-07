Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Redefines White-Hot Style in Yeezy Sweater & Knee-High Boots on a Hot Day

By Allie Fasanella
While Olivia Culpo often wears color, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model went for a head-to-toe white summer look Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old former Miss Universe was photographed with her friend, actress Cara Santana, 34, who also donned an all-white ensemble for the casual outing. Culpo dressed in a boxy, oversized white Yeezy Season 4 crewneck sweatshirt and a pair of Gianvito Rossi “Laura” white leather knee-high boots featuring a slight slouch at the ankle.

yeezy Season 4 Boxy Crewneck Sweatshirt, Gianvito Rossi Laura 85 leather knee boots, Olivia Culpo And Cara Santana, Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Giant Boite Chapeau Souple
Olivia Culpo And Cara Santana match in head-to-toe white looks while out and about in Los Angeles.
The style, which comes with a price tag of $813, also features a 3.5-inch block heel and an almond-shaped toe. While the boots are currently sold out in white, they are available to shop in various other colorways such as beige, black, brown, tan and burgundy.

olivia culpo, Gianvito Rossi Laura 85 leather knee boots, yeezy boxy sweatshirt,
Olivia Culpo wearing a white Yeezy Season 4 boxy crewneck sweatshirt with Gianvito Rossi leather knee boots in white.
Culpo added to her monochromatic outfit by accessorizing with a brown and tan leather Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag and oversized black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Santana opted for a look more suitable to the weather, clad in a white minidress with matching sandals.

Though Culpo has no shoe deal in place, she has lucrative ventures in the fashion and beauty space. Culpo partnered with Express on a clothing and accessories collection that debuted this winter. Additionally, she uses her 4.2 million Instagram followers to her advantage, inking sponsored content deals in partnership with brands such as Revolve, Bacardi and Laura Mercier.

olivia culpo, Gianvito Rossi Laura 85 leather knee boots
A closer look at Olivia Culpo sporting Gianvito Rossi’s subtly slouchy “Laura” white leather knee boots.
