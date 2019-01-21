Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Long Legs in Minidress and Lace-Up Boots

Temperatures may be dropping, but that hasn’t stopped Olivia Culpo from showing off her leggy looks. Just days ago, she hit the streets of New York modeling super-tiny short shorts with bright orange stiletto heels and Sunday, the former Miss Universe winner once again flaunted her tanned gams in a pair of white-hot boots.

The 26-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram yesterday, posting a snap of herself sitting in a hair and makeup chair with her boot-clad feet propped up on a counter in front of her. “Step into my office,” the caption read. In the photo, she’s wearing a black look with white lace-up knee-high boots featuring an almond-shaped toe and a chunky heel.

This style moment comes on the heels of the launch of the “Model Squad” star’s Express x Olivia Culpo collection last week. The capsule, which emphasizes “GRL PWR,” hit 300 Express stores and as well as Express.com/OliviaCulpo on Wednesday. Culpo told WWD that she’d like to expand into accessories next, so that could potentially mean a shoe collab in the future. FN will keep you updated.

