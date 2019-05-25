Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Turns Heads in Brown Leather Dress & Pink Suede Pumps in Cannes

By Ella Chochrek
Olivia Culpo was stylish as she hit the streets of Cannes, France, on Thursday.

The 27-year-old model wore a form-fitting Ermanno Scervino spring ’19 dress made of brown leather. The dress featured a low neckline with corset detailing on the bust.

Olivia Culpo arrives to the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.
CREDIT: Splash News
Olivia Culpo’s Giuseppe Zanotti Adela heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “I Feel Pretty” actress went with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Adela pumps. The sensual shoes boast patent paneling on the front and back in the same blush color palette, with a pointed silhouette and a soaring stiletto heel. Retailing for $695, the Italian-made shoes are available for purchase on Giuseppe Zanotti’s website.

Olivia Culpo, giuseppe zanotti adela heels
Giuseppe Zanotti’s Adela heels.
CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

The 2012 Miss Universe winner wore her brunette locks pulled back into a sleek updo. She accessorized with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Olivia Culpo walking around in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: Splash News

Later on Thursday, Culpo did an outfit change for a red carpet appearance at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The influencer slipped into a sparkly gray Ermanno Scervino bustier dress with tulle detailing. She teamed the leggy dress with silver leather sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Olivia Culpo attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2019 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 23 May 2019, within the scope of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival that runs from 14 to 25 May.amfAR Gala - 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Cap D'antibes, France - 23 May 2019
Olivia Culpo at the amfAR Gala in an Ermanno Scervino dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.
CREDIT: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/Shutterstock

Culpo has many lucrative partnerships, including several in the fashion space. She has 3.9 million followers on Instagram and often uses the platform to post sponsored content with brands such as Revolve, PrettyLittleThing, Bacardi, Coppertone and JBL. The star’s most recent fashion collaboration came in partnership with Express.

