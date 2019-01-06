Olivia Culpo Takes Japan in Leather Pants and Two Different Designer Boots in the Same Day

Olivia Culpo continued her vacation this week, heading from the beaches of Miami to the streets of Kyoto, Japan, all while maintaining her sleek street style.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share all of her outfits while abroad, including two different sets of designer boots in a matter of just 12 hours.

Her all-black ensemble that she wore for a night on the town with Revolve consisted of an Isabel Marant one-shoulder top, pants from Revolve and a pair of shoes from Yves Saint Laurent.

The boots Culpo wore to eat “candied sardines” were a patent leather, pointed-toe heeled bootie from the brand.

The black heels weren’t the only fancy shoes she wore this trip, though. The model also posted a shot of herself in another pair while she enjoyed “Morning tea time,” according to the caption.

Again, Culpo was in an all-black outfit except for her shoes. The LPA top and Acne Studios pants were matched with red leather boots from Balenciaga; the mid-calf boots feature a pointed toe and a skinny red heel.

See all of Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks here.

