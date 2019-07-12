Olivia Culpo Hits the SI Swimsuit Open Casting Call in a Chanel Jumpsuit and Shimmering Slingbacks

Olivia Culpo turned heads on her way to the “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit open casting call at the W South Beach hotel in Miami on Friday.

The 27-year-old former Miss Universe, who modeled for the iconic issue this year and last, showed off a chic black and gold metallic Chanel tweed jersey halter jumpsuit from the brand’s Métiers d’Art pre-fall ’17 collection. Sofia Richie debuted the design on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Olivia Culpo arrives at the W South Beach in Miami wearing a Chanel tweed jersey halter jumpsuit. CREDIT: Splash

The mode-slash-influencer accessorized with a black leather belt, a black leather Chanel waist bag featuring a gold chain strap, Chanel Double-C logo hoop earrings and a gold Cuban link bracelet.

Sofia Richie on the catwalk modeling Chanel’s Metiers d’Art pre-fall 2017 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Culpo rocked a pair of shimmery gold slingback stilettos boasting a pointy metallic cap-toe and a gold chain strap. The silhouette came with a sky-high gold heel.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo wearing shimmery gold cap-toe chain slingback pumps.

The Rhode Island-native took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of her vibrant hot pink head-to-toe look from the night before. “First night in Miami💕💕💕💕 can’t wait to see all of you today for the @si_swimsuit open casting!!!” she captioned the post.

