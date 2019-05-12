Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Sheer Dress With Soaring Louboutins in Miami

Olivia Culpo put an evening-appropriate spin on beach attire as she headed to a Sports Illustrated event in Miami last night.

The 27-year-old looked fashionable in a halter-style dress with edgy cutouts and a leg-baring thigh-high slit — a high-end take on a beach coverup. The dress featured a sheer skirt with crystal detailing throughout.

Olivia Culpo out in Miami Beach. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the 2012 Miss Universe went with soaring silver pumps by Christian Louboutin. The shoes appeared to be the brand’s So Kate style, a celebrity-favorite which boasts a pin-thin stiletto heel set near straight to create the illusion of mile-long legs.

A close-up shot of Olivia Culpo’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The “I Feel Pretty” actress wore her hair in a semi-undone bob and opted to go without jewelry.

Olivia Culpo in Miami Beach on May 11. CREDIT: Splash News

Culpo has attended a series of Sports Illustrated events this week. On Friday , the model turned heads in a red, one-sleeved minidress with an asymmetrical hemline. She teamed the leggy dress with red-hot pumps in the same shade. For that event, the influencer wore her hair long with extensions.

Olivia Culpo in a red minidress with matching pumps at a Sports Illustrated event on May 10. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The star, who just celebrated her 27th birthday this week, spent her evening on Friday celebrating out on the town in Miami. She was presented with a massive, multitiered birthday cake in a white and gold colorway.

