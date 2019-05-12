Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Sheer Dress With Soaring Louboutins in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo put an evening-appropriate spin on beach attire as she headed to a Sports Illustrated event in Miami last night.

The 27-year-old looked fashionable in a halter-style dress with edgy cutouts and a leg-baring thigh-high slit — a high-end take on a beach coverup. The dress featured a sheer skirt with crystal detailing throughout.

Olivia Culpo, see-through dress, sheer dress, celebrity style, legs, cleavage, miami, silver christian louboutin pumps, is seen in Miami BeachPictured: Olivia CulpoRef: SPL5088788 120519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: RM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Olivia Culpo out in Miami Beach.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the 2012 Miss Universe went with soaring silver pumps by Christian Louboutin. The shoes appeared to be the brand’s So Kate style, a celebrity-favorite which boasts a pin-thin stiletto heel set near straight to create the illusion of mile-long legs.

Olivia Culpo, silver christian louboutin pumps, celebrity style, miami beach, 2019
A close-up shot of Olivia Culpo’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “I Feel Pretty” actress wore her hair in a semi-undone bob and opted to go without jewelry.

Olivia Culpo, see-through dress, sheer dress, celebrity style, legs, cleavage, miami, silver christian louboutin pumps, is seen in Miami BeachPictured: Olivia CulpoRef: SPL5088788 120519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: RM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Olivia Culpo in Miami Beach on May 11.
CREDIT: Splash News

Culpo has attended a series of Sports Illustrated events this week. On Friday , the model turned heads in a red, one-sleeved minidress with an asymmetrical hemline. She teamed the leggy dress with red-hot pumps in the same shade. For that event, the influencer wore her hair long with extensions.

Olivia Culpo, sparkly red minidress, celebrity style, legs, red pumps, high heels, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location, Seaspice, Miami, USA - 10 May 2019
Olivia Culpo in a red minidress with matching pumps at a Sports Illustrated event on May 10.
CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

The star, who just celebrated her 27th birthday this week, spent her evening on Friday celebrating out on the town in Miami. She was presented with a massive, multitiered birthday cake in a white and gold colorway.

