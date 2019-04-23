Olivia Culpo Does the Pantless Trend in Sparkly $1,575 Boots at Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party

Olivia Culpo turned heads on the streets of New York yesterday as she stepped out to Gigi Hadid’s denim-themed 24th birthday bash.

The former Miss Universe wore an oversized denim jacket as a dress — wearing it partially unzipped and hanging off one shoulder to highlight a sparkly choker necklace.

Olivia Culpo in a denim jacket with Jimmy Choo Mavis boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the highlight of the ensemble was the shoes. Rather than opting for a sneaker or a simple pump, the 26-year-old selected a pair of fierce Jimmy Choo Mavis boots. Retailing for $1,575, the boots are plaid, with a shimmery star pattern providing a celebratory finish. The shoes have a 4-inch heel and a trendy pointed silhouette.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s Jimmy Choo Mavis boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “I Feel Pretty” actress completed the look with a high ponytail and shiny silver hoop earrings.

Another look at Olivia Culpo’s bold ensemble for Gigi Hadid’s birthday bash. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the birthday girl opted for a more affordable pair of shoes for the celebration: $140 Dr. Martens boots. Hadid teamed the workboots with a light-wash denim jacket and flared jeans, opting for a white crop top underneath.

Gigi Hadid arrives at her birthday party in denim-on-denim and Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Other attendees at the star-studded bash included Ashley Graham, Helena Christensen, Martha Hunt and Hadid’s younger sister, Bella.

Although almost all guests sported denim-on-denim, “Gorgeous” singer Taylor Swift opted to go jean-free, dolling up in a floral dress with pale pink Rupert Sanderson heels instead.

