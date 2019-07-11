Olivia Culpo Matches Her Red-Hot Jumpsuit Down to Her Sandals & Pedicure at Tag Heuer Party

When it comes to fashion, Olivia Culpo is always willing to take a risk.

The 27-year-old model made a bold sartorial statement at a Tag Heuer party in New York Wednesday night. She sported an unusual red jumpsuit by Falguni Shane Peacock, which featured sheer detailing at the midriff, ruffled shoulders and black-and-white trim.

Olivia Culpo wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

A detail shot of Olivia Culpo’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “I Feel Pretty” actress reached for Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sophie sandals in black and red. The Italian-made sandals featured a 4.7-inch stiletto heel, a leather upper and a buckle at the ankle. While not available to shop in the exact colorway favored by Culpo, the shoes are selling for $650 on Giuseppe Zanotti’s website in several other shades.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sophie sandals in red and black. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

The 2012 Miss Universe winner pulled together her look with a Tag Heuer watch and a black clutch by Saint Laurent. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

Olivia Culpo at Tag Heuer’s event in New York. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear for the red carpet and other appearances, the beauty queen typically opts for soaring heels. She chooses sleek styles from designer labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

Flip through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Hailey Baldwin’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Proves Head-to-Toe Black Doesn’t Have to Boring in Sheer Minidress & Trendy Clear Heels

Olivia Culpo Goes Roller Skating in Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Sheer Dress With Soaring Louboutins in Miami