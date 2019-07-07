Olivia Culpo Goes Roller Skating in Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Roller skating has never looked so chic.

Olivia Culpo laced up in a pair of roller skates, which she teamed with a long-sleeved red crop top and teensy distressed jean shorts, for a Malibu outing that she posted a photo of to her Instagram on July 5.

The 2012 Miss Universe’s shoes were from Australian brand Skate Couture. Retailing for around $125, the roller skates feature a quilted upper with a comfy cushioned lining and four wheels on the bottom. They’re available for purchase on the brand’s website.

Skate Couture roller skates. CREDIT: Skate Couture

The model completed her look with red cat-eye sunglasses and a brown logoed crossbody bag from Fendi.

She was accompanied by lookalike sister Aurora, who wore a red bikini top with daisy dukes and gray roller skates. The duo were joined by Aurora’s adorable 1-year-old, Remy.

“Right after I fell into a bush and was relieved of ‘stroller duty’ @auroraculpo 👍👌🥴 (you can see the scrapes on my right knee if you zoom in 😂),” Culpo captioned her photo. The image racked up more than 76,000 likes.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress celebrated the Fourth of July with little Remy, sharing an image of her and the baby. In the shot, Culpo wears a blue bikini from Triangl with a red and white striped long-sleeved top draped loosely over her shoulders.

