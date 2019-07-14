Olivia Culpo Enjoys the Miami Beach Sunshine in a Hot Pink Versace Latex Dress and Gold Slingbacks

Olivia Culpo wears a pink latex mini skirt in Miami Beach on July 13.

Olivia Culpo made a statement in pink Latex while out in Miami Beach, Florida with “Sports Illustrated” on Saturday afternoon.

The model-slash-influencer donned a shiny hot pink minidress featuring cutout details with gemstone adornments at the waist from Versace’s pre-fall ’19 collection. A model debuted the look at New York Fashion Week last December along with matching pink sneakers and a pink latex baseball cap.

Olivia Culpo wearing a hot pink latex look from Versace’s pre-fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, the 27-year-old former Miss Universe rocked a pair of shimmery gold slingback stilettos boasting a pointy metallic cap-toe and a gold chain strap. The sleek silhouette came with a sky-high gold heel. Drop pendant earrings completed her eye-catching look.

Models backstage at the Versace pre-fall 2019 show at NYFW last December. CREDIT: Splash

Culpo sported the same heels yesterday during the “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit opening casting call at the W South Beach hotel.

Olivia Culpo appears to appreciate the Miami Beach sunshine during a “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit event on Saturday. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Olivia Culpo wearing shimmery gold cap-toe chain slingback pumps. CREDIT: Splash

