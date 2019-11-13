Olivia Culpo’s Comfy-Chic Airport Look Features the Chunkiest Sneakers

Comfort is key when it comes to airport style, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice good fashion.

Olivia Culpo proved that with her casual — yet trend-forward — look yesterday at LAX International Airport in Los Angeles.

The outfit began with her sweatsuit, a coordinated, sold-out set from Australian label I.Am.Gia. The black cropped hoodie and track pants featured white and neon green stripes — an on-trend color palette, as neons are having a moment among the celebrity set, with fans such as Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

Olivia Culpo in an I.Am.Gia tracksuit with MSGM sneakers at LAX Airport Nov. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s MSGM sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Rhode Island native accessorized her look with MSGM chunky sole sneakers. The shoes featured a leather and polyester upper, with a rubber sole and leather lining. The kicks were white with black and neon green accents and a chunky outsole — a ’90s-inspired element that appears on plenty of sneaker silhouettes for fall.

MSGM chunky sole sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

Culpo accessorized with a black quilted Chanel handbag. She wheeled a Louis Vuitton monogrammed carry-on suitcase around the airport.

Olivia Culpo in an I.Am.Gia tracksuit with MSGM sneakers at LAX Airport Nov. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although the 2012 Miss Universe winner opted for a dressed-down look while flying, she’s been known to sport stilettos for work. Favorite shoe labels for red carpet appearances include Brian Atwood, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, Culpo has recently been spotted in Nike sneakers and Amina Muaddi pumps.

