Olivia Culpo Shows Fashion Flair in See-Through Shoes, Chic Shorts & Crop Top at Monaco Grand Prix

Olivia Culpo combined two major footwear trends with her look at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday: clear shoes and mules.
The 27-year-old looked sporty-chic in her Fendi set, wearing brown lycra bike shorts with a matching cropped top. Both the shorts and the shirt are available for purchase on Fendi’s website, with the shorts selling for $550 and the top going for $690.
Culpo upgraded her athleisure outfit with her footwear, choosing Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto mules, which boast a 3.5-inch heel. The sandals feature transparent straps and a pin-thin stiletto heel, costing $695 on Nordstrom.com.
The influencer had a clear jacket draped over her shoulders and opted to go jewelry-free.
When it comes to footwear for the red carpet and other paid appearances, the 2012 Miss Universe typically opts for soaring heels. She chooses sleek styles from designer labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.
Although the “it” girl does not have a shoe deal, she has multiple lucrative partnerships in the fashion space. She uses her Instagram account (she has 4 million followers on the platform) to post sponsored content with brands like Revolve, PrettyLittleThing and Bacardi. Additionally, Culpo had a recent fashion collaboration with Express, partnering on a moderately priced collection of clothing and accessories that came out last winter.
Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style outfits.
Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.
Want more?
Olivia Culpo Turns Heads in Brown Leather Dress & Pink Suede Pumps in Cannes
Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Sheer Dress With Soaring Louboutins in Miami
Olivia Culpo Wears the Shortest Minidress With Soaring Silver Heels at Bacardi Brunch