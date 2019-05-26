Olivia Culpo Shows Fashion Flair in See-Through Shoes, Chic Shorts & Crop Top at Monaco Grand Prix

Olivia Culpo combined two major footwear trends with her look at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday: clear shoes and mules.

The 27-year-old looked sporty-chic in her Fendi set, wearing brown lycra bike shorts with a matching cropped top. Both the shorts and the shirt are available for purchase on Fendi’s website, with the shorts selling for $550 and the top going for $690.

Olivia Culpo poses for photographers at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26. CREDIT: Splash News

A look at Olivia Culpo’s clear Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Culpo upgraded her athleisure outfit with her footwear, choosing Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto mules, which boast a 3.5-inch heel. The sandals feature transparent straps and a pin-thin stiletto heel, costing $695 on Nordstrom.com.

Manolo Blahnik Scolto see-through sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

The influencer had a clear jacket draped over her shoulders and opted to go jewelry-free.

When it comes to footwear for the red carpet and other paid appearances, the 2012 Miss Universe typically opts for soaring heels. She chooses sleek styles from designer labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

Olivia Culpo in Fendi with Manolo Blahnik heels at the Monaco Grand Prix. CREDIT: Splash News

Although the “it” girl does not have a shoe deal, she has multiple lucrative partnerships in the fashion space. She uses her Instagram account (she has 4 million followers on the platform) to post sponsored content with brands like Revolve, PrettyLittleThing and Bacardi. Additionally, Culpo had a recent fashion collaboration with Express, partnering on a moderately priced collection of clothing and accessories that came out last winter.

