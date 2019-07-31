See How Olivia Culpo’s Stilettos Create This Flattering Illusion

Leave it to Olivia Culpo to make a restaurant her runway.

The 27-year-old model showed off her fierce style at Nobu in West Hollywood, Calif. last night. The 2012 Miss Universe sported a printed minidress with puff sleeves and a button-up front.

Olivia Culpo wearing a minidress with Casadei heels. CREDIT: Mega For footwear, the “I Feel Pretty” actress wore Casadei’s Blade pumps in a suede tape colorway. The Italian-made pumps feature a 4.5-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The Blade pump’s distinct silhouette creates the illusion of longer legs and slenderer feet — making it a flattering choice long favored among the fashion set.

A close-up shot of Olivia Culpo’s heels. CREDIT: Mega

When it comes to style, Culpo is never afraid to take a risk, often trying out more fashion-forward styles both for apparel and footwear. While the beauty pageant alum likes big-name shoe brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman, she also mixes in lesser-known labels including Malone Souliers, Monika Chiang and Oscar Tiye.

Olivia Culpo outside Nobu in West Hollywood, Calif. on July 30. CREDIT: MEGA Although the “it” girl does not have a shoe deal, she’s scored lucrative deals in the fashion and beauty space. Culpo partnered with Express on a clothing and accessories collection that debuted this winter. Additionally, she uses her 4.2 million Instagram followers to her advantage, inking sponsored content deals in partnership with brands such as Revolve, Bacardi and Laura Mercier.

