Olivia Culpo Switched From Versace to Sparkles in Miami

Olivia Culpo has been on a roll with her stylish footwear this week. The star styled two different — but equally blinged-out — looks yesterday while visiting Miami for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting call.

Olivia Culpo wearing Versace in Miami.

Culpo started off the day decked out in Versace as she strolled around Miami Beach. The star matched a black one-piece bathing suit with an open black and gold dress in a silk material that she fitted around her waist with a black belt complete with a gold buckle.

Olivia Culpo wearing Versace in Miami.

The model/actress accessorized with three silver chains and a small Versace handbag.

On her feet, the former Miss Universe sported a pair of Versace open-toe sandals, which were embroidered with gold. The shoes featured thin stiletto heels that elevated the model even further.

Olivia Culpo heading out for dinner in Miami.

Later in the day, the 27-year-old replaced her swimsuit look for more formal attire as she headed out for dinner. Culpo was dressed in head-to-toe sparkles on her night out. She wore a dazzling sheer minidress with a plunging neckline and sparkling all-over jewels.

Olivia Culpo heading out for dinner in Miami.

The star sported another pair of sandal heels which were embellished with more gems. The shoes were finished with two straps that ran across her feet and one that wrapped up around each ankle.

