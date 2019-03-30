Olivia Culpo Hits Miami in Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Classic Nude Pumps

Olivia Culpo stepped out in a casual but pulled-together look as she headed to lunch with pals in Miami yesterday.

The model wore a full-on Fendi look, save for the shoes. Her top was a $1,100 cropped cotton sweater with cutouts at the shoulders and a drawstring closure at the waist. On the bottom, Culpo went with deep-pocketed cargo pants that feature a logo’d elasticized waistband with a metallic clip at the center; the pants cost $1,790.

Olivia Culpo wearing Fendi with Stuart Weitzman heels in South Beach. CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the former Miss Universe turned to one of her go-to brands: Stuart Weitzman. She sported the label’s $500 Curvia pump in nude. Designed to elongate the legs, the shoe has a pointed silhouette with a low cut at the sides.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s heels. CREDIT: Mega

The “I Feel Pretty” actress pulled together her look with a Fendi Peekaboo pocket bag and silver hoop earrings. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo.

Olivia Culpo smiles as she heads to lunch. CREDIT: Mega

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a close-up look at her outfit, captioning the image: “TODAY! Hi Miami 👋🏼 ☀️🍦🤸‍♀️.”

With 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone, Culpo is a bona-fide influencer. She launched a collection of moderately priced clothing and accessories with Express in January. In the past, the Rhode Islander has worked with Marled by Reunited on capsules for Revolve.

