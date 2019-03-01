Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo’s Mary Janes, Pleated Skirt and Knee Socks Have Chic Schoolgirl Vibes in Paris

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Olivia Culpo
January 2018
January 2018
January 2018
February 2018
View Gallery 20 Images

Olivia Culpo stepped out last night in Paris wearing a schoolgirl outfit that felt like it could’ve been straight out of “Gossip Girl.”

The 2012 Miss Universe winner wore a sheer black blouse with a pleated white knee-length skirt and sheer knee socks. For footwear, she selected shiny black pointy-toe Mary-Janes.

Olivia Culpo, ferdi restaurant, sheer socks, sheer blouse, white skirt, celebrity style, mary-janes Celebrities out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2019
Olivia Culpo at Ferdi Restaurant in Paris on Feb. 27.
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo, pumps, sheer socks, mary-janes
A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s shoes.
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The 26-year-old Rhode Island native pulled her chic look together with a black handbag and a headband — the ultimate ode to “Gossip Girl” character Blair Waldorf, the Upper East Sider who often stepped out with hair accessories.

Blair Waldorf, gossip girl, celebrity style
Blair Waldorf wearing a schoolgirl-inspired look with a headband on “Gossip Girl.”
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Culpo wore a thick black headband with gold stud detailing that matched the hardware on her blouse.

livia Culpo, ferdi restaurant, sheer socks, sheer blouse, white skirt, celebrity style, mary-janes Celebrities out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2019
Olivia Culpo leaving an event with Gigi Hadid.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The influencer was joined for a Prada event hosted by supermodel Gigi Hadid, who sported an all-black look.

Hadid had on a strapless black Prada dress from the label’s fall ’19 collection, shown in Milan last week. The 23-year-old Reebok ambassador had a heart-shaped red patch with her first name on it attached to the dress. She styled her ensemble with chic black mid-calf boots and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo.

Gigi Hadid, black dress, prada, strapless, Gigi Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2019Wearing Prada Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113177q
Gigi Hadid wearing a Prada dress while out with Olivia Culpo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The girls were spotted at the same restaurant as Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, who was clad in a more dressed-down look. The 22-year-old wore a cropped black top with baggy pants and Eytys x H&M sneaker boots. The Nike ambassador wore her hair in a messy bun and had a leopard-print bag draped over one shoulder.

Bella Hadid, paris fashion week, eytys x h&m
Bella Hadid wears Eytys x H&M boots with her dressed-down look in Paris.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Olivia Culpo’s street style looks.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Eats Pizza at Milan Fashion Week in a Leggy Black Skirt & Ankle Boots

Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo & More Celebrities Light Up the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad