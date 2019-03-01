Olivia Culpo’s Mary Janes, Pleated Skirt and Knee Socks Have Chic Schoolgirl Vibes in Paris

Olivia Culpo stepped out last night in Paris wearing a schoolgirl outfit that felt like it could’ve been straight out of “Gossip Girl.”
The 2012 Miss Universe winner wore a sheer black blouse with a pleated white knee-length skirt and sheer knee socks. For footwear, she selected shiny black pointy-toe Mary-Janes.
The 26-year-old Rhode Island native pulled her chic look together with a black handbag and a headband — the ultimate ode to “Gossip Girl” character Blair Waldorf, the Upper East Sider who often stepped out with hair accessories.
Culpo wore a thick black headband with gold stud detailing that matched the hardware on her blouse.
The influencer was joined for a Prada event hosted by supermodel Gigi Hadid, who sported an all-black look.
Hadid had on a strapless black Prada dress from the label’s fall ’19 collection, shown in Milan last week. The 23-year-old Reebok ambassador had a heart-shaped red patch with her first name on it attached to the dress. She styled her ensemble with chic black mid-calf boots and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo.
The girls were spotted at the same restaurant as Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, who was clad in a more dressed-down look. The 22-year-old wore a cropped black top with baggy pants and Eytys x H&M sneaker boots. The Nike ambassador wore her hair in a messy bun and had a leopard-print bag draped over one shoulder.
