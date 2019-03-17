Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Shows Off the Shortest Dress With These Stylist-Loved Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Olivia Culpo, ferdi restaurant, sheer socks, sheer blouse, white skirt, celebrity style, mary-janes Celebrities out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2019
Olivia Culpo
CREDIT: Splash News

Olivia Culpo traveled to Mexico City to attend Cosmopolitan México’s 2019 Fashion Night earlier this week. The former Miss Universe stepped out in a leggy look for the appearance.

The model-slash-businesswoman took to Instagram last night to share a full-length shot of what she wore to the event. She posed in a black French lace bustier minidress featuring leather and pearl details from Aadnevik’s fall ’18 collection. Culpo styled the ultra-short design, which retails for $5,133, with Stuart Weitzman’s stylist-loved Nudist sandals in black.

The cult-favorite sandal comes in various other colorways and finishes. Last month, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski talked up the popular model at FN Platform in Las Vegas. “I have a closet of them at my studio. My clients love, love, love them,” he told us. “They’ll say, ‘can I just wear a Nudist?’ and I’ll say, ‘sure, why not?’”

