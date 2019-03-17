Olivia Culpo Shows Off the Shortest Dress With These Stylist-Loved Sandals

Olivia Culpo traveled to Mexico City to attend Cosmopolitan México’s 2019 Fashion Night earlier this week. The former Miss Universe stepped out in a leggy look for the appearance.

The model-slash-businesswoman took to Instagram last night to share a full-length shot of what she wore to the event. She posed in a black French lace bustier minidress featuring leather and pearl details from Aadnevik’s fall ’18 collection. Culpo styled the ultra-short design, which retails for $5,133, with Stuart Weitzman’s stylist-loved Nudist sandals in black.

The cult-favorite sandal comes in various other colorways and finishes. Last month, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski talked up the popular model at FN Platform in Las Vegas. “I have a closet of them at my studio. My clients love, love, love them,” he told us. “They’ll say, ‘can I just wear a Nudist?’ and I’ll say, ‘sure, why not?’”

Flip through the gallery for more of Olivia Culpo’s style.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo’s Mary Janes, Pleated Skirt and Knee Socks Have Chic Schoolgirl Vibes in Paris

Olivia Culpo Eats Pizza at Milan Fashion Week in a Leggy Black Skirt & Ankle Boots