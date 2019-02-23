Olivia Culpo Eats Pizza at Milan Fashion Week in a Leggy Black Skirt & Ankle Boots

Olivia Culpo can turn the streets of any city into her runway.

The model stepped out at Milan Fashion Week yesterday clad in a ruffled, sheer black top by Genny and an Ingorokva skirt with an asymmetrical hemline.

For footwear, Culpo went with black boots by Ferragamo. The boots featured a block heel and lace-up detailing.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner completed her look with a black Dior beret and a white handbag by Valextra.

Culpo didn’t let her high-fashion ensemble stop her from tearing into a slice of Milanese pizza, sharing a long Instagram story of herself eating a whole pie while a friend filmed.

“Pazza for pizza,” she captioned an image from the meal posted to her grid. The photo earned more than 180,000 likes.

Following the pizza lunch, the influencer changed into a white Ermanno Scervino pantsuit and brown ankle-strap pumps for a Bvlgari event. She accessorized with Bvlgari jewelry and a green handbag from the label.

The Milan Fashion Week fun continued today, as the 26-year-old attended the Salvatore Ferragamo fall ’19 runway show.

For Ferragamo, Culpo was chic in a white midi dress with a pussy bow and chain pattern. She teamed the dress with brown pointy-toed boots and a teensy red handbag, wearing her brunette locks pulled back into a sleek updo.

Olivia Culpo at the fall ’19 Ferragamo show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

