Olivia Culpo Models Fall’s Knee-High Boot Trend on the Streets of L.A.

Knee-high boots are making their comeback — and Olivia Culpo is into it.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress was spotted in the style yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles.

Culpo sported a white tank top tucked into light-wash jeans that she rolled over at the waistband.

Olivia Culpo in Los Angeles on Sept. 7. CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe opted for tan, croc-print boots that featured a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. The boots, which she wore over her jeans, cut off right at the knee.

A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s boots. CREDIT: Mega

After a decade ruled by ankle boots (both on the runways and the streets), knee-highs are back in a big way for fall ’19. The style is perfect for pairing with the midi dresses and skirts dominating the ready-to-wear market — and it’s offered in loads of colorways, including neons and animal prints galore.

Culpo finished off her look with gold-framed sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton mini bag.

The influencer loves to experiment with different shoe styles, wearing a wide range of designer brands such as Casadei, Oscar Tiye and Brian Atwood. While she doesn’t have a shoe deal, Culpo is involved in the fashion and beauty space — having collaborated on capsule collections with Revolve, Express and Pretty Little Thing.

