Olivia Culpo Elevates a Tracksuit With Black Suede Boots

Olivia Culpo has mastered the art of traveling in style.

The fashion influencer was seen leaving her hotel in Miami, where she wore a green tracksuit elevated with a pair of black suede boots.

Olivia Culpo leaves her hotel in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

Culpo’s opulent footwear choice — with an almond toe, above-the-ankle height and block heel — added a hint of elegance to the model-off-duty look, highlighted by a windbreaker and matching pants by Jonathan Simkhai.

The two-piece ensemble was composed of a jacket featuring a front zipper closure, drawcord hood and an elastic hem as well as bottoms with a flirty drawcord waist and snap button closure.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Another standout piece was her Louis Vuitton monogrammed suitcase with padded corners and a cowhide leather trim. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model completed her outfit with a black mockneck top, large-framed sunnies and an oversized tote in the same sleek hue.

Culpo was recently spotted in another monogramed piece: Fendi’s FFreedom knee-high boots — recognized for the curved heel, square toe and zip fastening at the rear. The rectangular silhouette, a ’90s staple, has returned to the forefront of fashion once again, thanks to It brands like Bottega Veneta, Staud and By Far.

Olivia Culpo wore Fendi’s square-toe boots on a night out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

