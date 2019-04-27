Olivia Culpo Wears the Shortest Minidress With Soaring Silver Heels at Bacardi Brunch

This might be Olivia Culpo’s most-daring look yet.

The 26-year-old model hosted a Bacardi brunch in New York yesterday wearing a dangerously short minidress. The David Koma blazer dress featured edgy cut-out detailing on the sides and a low V-neckline. Culpo selected a neon green colorway that popped — and perfectly matched the event theme, as the party was meant to fete the launch of Bacardi’s new lime flavor of rum.

Olivia Culpo in a David Koma minidress and Brian Atwood pumps. CREDIT: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe went with silver Brian Atwood pumps. The shoes had a pointed silhouette and a soaring stiletto heel, with an iridescent finish adding a celebratory touch.

A close-up shot of Olivia Culpo’s heels. CREDIT: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Culpo wore her brunette locks slicked back in a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

At the event, the Rhode Islander sipped on a cocktail and enjoyed bites such as chicken and waffles, mini lobster rolls and Rice Krispie Treat lollipops alongside the other guests. She also posed for photos with guests — and even got behind the bar herself, mixing up a Bacardi Lime Cooler.

Olivia Culpo poses with her drink in hand. CREDIT: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

The “I Feel Pretty” actress shared two photos of her look to Instagram, leaning against the bar with a big grin on her face.

“TGIF! Thank you @bacardiusa for having me host Neon Brunch today. Did someone order a cocktail?? 🙋🏻‍♀️🤸‍♀️‼️ #pumpupthelime#bacardipartner #dowhatmovesyou,” she wrote.

