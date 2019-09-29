Olivia Culpo Looks Chic in Fringed Pumps & Mint Blazer Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Culpo missed New York Fashion Week to work on an upcoming film, but she made it to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week — and she didn’t disappoint with her style.

The 27-year-old model posted an Instagram yesterday showing off her fresh, mint green look.

Culpo sported a Paris Georgia blazer dress and matching beret.

For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe selected white Balenciaga pumps with fringe detailing and a silver-tone BB logo. From the brand’s fall ’19 collection, the shoes are available for $995 on Farfetch.com.

Fringed white pumps from Balenciaga. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Culpo completed her look with a mini bag from Staud ($325 on Matchesfashion.com).

The “I Feel Pretty” actress has been all over Paris Fashion Week, attending shows for Balmain and Off-White. She also made her way out to the Ralph Lauren x Vanity Fair party on Sept. 28. For the celebration, Culpo selected a little black blazer dress, which she styled with white mid-calf boots.

Olivia Culpo in a black blazer dress with white boots at the Ralph Lauren x Vanity Fair party. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

When it comes to her personal style, the Rhode Islander is a big fan of heels, with go-to brands including Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Fendi. She’s never afraid to test out more avant-garde styles, like brightly colored thigh-highs or strappy sandals extending all the way up to her thighs.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style.

Want more?

Oliva Culpo Looks Fierce in Head-to-Toe Red With Pumps From This Buzzy Label

Olivia Culpo Redefines White-Hot Style in Yeezy Sweater & Knee-High Boots on a Hot Day

Olivia Culpo Pairs a Little Black Bikini With Strappy Sandals Wrapping All the Way Up Her Thighs